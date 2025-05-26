Dua Lipa turns heads wherever she goes, but especially when she’s in a one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The pop star teamed up with the car company for the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, revealing a unique 911 GT3 RS finished in a ‘Dua Lipa Rennstall’ livery.

Rennstall is German for ‘racing team’ but while the Training Season singer has no plans to hit the track, Porsche is clearly keen to connect her to its brand.

Dua Lipa was the frontwoman for the launch of Porsche’s controversial all-electric Macan, appearing in an elaborate, special effects filled video. This time around, Dua Lipa was in Porsche’s most track-ready model and after a glitzy evening launch party, she was given a hot lap around the track on Sunday.

The 911 GT3 is Porsche’s most extreme road car. It’s powered by the same 4.0-litre flat-six from the GT3 but has unique camshafts and modified cam profiles to increase power by 11kW to 386kW, while torque actually drops 5Nm to 465Nm.

The engine is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and it sends all the power to the rear wheels. It also features a track-focused aero kit that includes a DRS-capable rear wing and race-inspired centrally-mounted radiator.

Dua Lipa’s laps went better than many in the Porsche Supercup field, which suffered a track-blocking collision that necessitated a 25-minute red flag stop to repair a damaged wall.