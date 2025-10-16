With one of the most technologically diverse powertrain lineups in the market, BMW offers buyers almost every kind of power possible, from pure electric vehicles, to mild-hybrids, plug-in hybrids and petrol or diesel-only models.

Speaking to Motor1, BMW’s head of research and development, Dr Joachim Post, said the brand experienced the full dichotomy of demand last year, with sales of both V8s and EVs at an all-time high.

“We want to give the customer the best car, and they can decide what kind of powertrain they want. Not get a new car only if they choose an EV, an old car if they want a combustion engine,” Dr Post told the outlet.

“The world is different; last year [2024], we had the most sales of [premium] EVs, and at the same time, record high sales for eight-cylinder engines.”

Despite ever-tightening emissions regulations, the success of the V8 in BMW’s global lineups shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The brand fits V8s in multiple models, including the M5, XM, M8, X5M and X6M, while it’s also optional in other vehicles, depending on the market.

While Dr Post didn’t detail sales specifics, it’s likely V8s were still one of the least popular engines overall, given the sheer number of four- and six-cylinder models BMW sells across its core lineups.

Likewise, BMW saying it had a high number of EV sales doesn’t mean its more affordable models performed well in the market, though the iX1 is a consistent top 10 seller.

Earlier this year, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel told the UK’s Autocar the performance brand won’t ditch its iconic sixes and V8s, and there’s no chance of seeing three- or four-cylinder hybrids.

“The six-cylinder in-line engine is our legacy, and the V8 has got a long history in racing, so we intend to keep going,” Van Meel said.

“I couldn’t imagine putting a four-cylinder in an M5.”

Ironically, the M5 was BMW’s first ‘legacy’ model to go plug-in hybrid, with the latest version of the super sedan (and wagon) getting electrical assistance for its twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8.

According to the executive, BMW M will “keep performance” in its new-generation engines, detailing “the challenge was not so much to make an engine that is EU7 compliant”.

“The whole story is about driving with lambda one [when the air-fuel ratio for combustion is perfectly matched] so you have to keep that, and there’s no cooling. Normally, if you are in high-performance situations, you cool using the fuel.

“With EU7, that’s impossible, so you need to find different ways of avoiding temperature build-up.

“The combustion process has to be improved in regards to heat build-up and also the cooling, and those are the challenges. Of course you can [reduce] performance to avoid this temperature increase, but you don’t want to – that’s where we started.

“The new balance of performance is that we drive lambda one, but we don’t want to lose performance.”