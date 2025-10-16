Subaru effectively put its hotter Subaru Technica International arm on ice in 2022, ending a long line of performance models dating back to the Impreza WRX of the 1990s.

While the pink STI badge has been seen on models since – akin to BMW’s M Sport models or Hyundai’s N Line – it’s no longer available on a standalone vehicle, leaving Subaru without a true performance arm.

That appears to be set to change though, with Subaru confirming two STI concepts will be on display at the Japan Mobility Show (formerly the Tokyo motor show) later this month and in early November.

The first of the two vehicles is simply called the Performance-B STI concept, and is said to represent “Subaru’s Performance Scene, with an internal combustion engine (ICE) base”.

Based on the WRX, it’s expected the turbocharged 2.4-litre ‘flat-four’ engine will remain under the bonnet, though Subaru says it will expand “the range of options that deliver the Subaru difference, offering more customers the chance to experience the joy of driving”.

From a teaser image released by Subaru, it appears it won’t be a sedan or wagon like the current WRX, with the silhouette of a hatchback visible instead.

In June, another Subaru image showed what appeared to be a hatchback with much more prominent lines on its lower front bumper, bonnet and down the sides on the wheel arches, mimicking that which has now been teased as an STI concept.

Subaru hasn’t sold the WRX as a hatch since 2014, when it ended its seven-year production run as the top-spec Impreza, with the WRX nameplate later breaking off to become its own model line.

According to previous reports by Japanese publication Best Car, Subaru won’t just be launching this new unnamed car, with a new-generation ‘boxer’ engine to also debut in October.

Said to be developed for racing, it’ll reportedly be able to run on carbon-neutral, E20 fuel (20 per cent ethanol), though further details are yet to be reported.

At the time, Subaru chief technology officer Tetsuo Fujinuki said the new model would feature a further development of the brand’s all-wheel drive system, which will be developed on the race track.

In addition to the petrol-powered Performance-B concept, Subaru will also reveal the Performance-E STI concept, an EV understood to be a fastback.

Claimed to be “spearheading Subaru’s new generation”, the brand says it “combines thrilling aesthetic proportions with outstanding aerodynamics and practicality, with a design that evokes the brand’s heritage while providing a driver-friendly layout and a comfortable, spacious interior”.

“By incorporating various innovative technologies, this concept model offers intuitive, exhilarating driving experiences.”

Subaru has previously expressed its interest in EVs, revealing the E-RA concept. Recently a Subaru insider told the UK’s Auto Express that it would be difficult to invoke the spirit of the classic Impreza WRX in an EV, given its unique selling point was its throbbing flat-four boxer engine.

Also at Subaru’s JMS stand will be prototypes of the Trailseeker EV, the Forester Wilderness and Outback Wilderness, in addition to Travis Pastrana’s ‘Family Huckster’ Gymkhana car.