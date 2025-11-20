Porsche will be hoping history repeats.

When the Porsche Cayenne first arrived in 2002 it was the brand’s saviour, introducing a whole new type of buyer and injected much-needed funds into the German firm’s bottom line. Now it needs the same performance from its all-new, Cayenne, which arrives at a time of great financial uncertainty for Porsche.

Unfortunately, a lot of that uncertainty comes as a result of Porsche’s public commitment to go almost-entirely electric-powered within the decade… with new models like this all-electric Cayenne.

While the switch to the electric Macan has not been as well-received as hoped, and plans rapidly changing to introduce new hybrid and petrol-powered models as soon as possible, Porsche is pushing ahead with the electric Cayenne at full speed.

Luckily, full speed in the new Cayenne and Cayenne Turbo (which were both unveiled today) is extremely rapid. Porsche claims the new standard Cayenne is packing 300kW of power, with 325kW on boost and 835Nm of torque, which is enough for this full-size SUV to launch from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

If that’s not fast enough, the Cayenne Turbo makes up to 850kW with 1500Nm available with Launch Control activated, hauling the family-friendly machine from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, 0-200km/h in a stunning 7.4 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 260km/h.

Porsche Chairman, Oliver Blume, said the Cayenne is a direct beneficiary of the brand’s entry in Formula E, which has allowed the company to learn more about high-performance electric motors, batteries, energy management and energy recovery.

“The Cayenne Electric shows performance in a completely new dimension, with innovative technologies that we have developed in motorsport,” Blume said. “It sets new standards in the SUV segment – in terms of driving characteristics as well as charging. Outstanding electric performance meets very real everyday usability. Excellent long-distance comfort combines with uncompromising off-road capability.”

Porsche hasn’t just focused on performance though, with improved practicality a major element of the development of this new-generation model. The Cayenne Electric is 55mm longer than the old internal combustion Cayenne, with the wheelbase stretched by 130mm. This increases rear legroom as well allowing for a 781-litre boot with an extra 90-litre under bonnet storage space.

The exterior design is evolutionary, with a clear connection to the previous Cayenne models, albeit with a fresh look. Inside there are more significant design changes, centred around adding more technology. There’s a 14.2-inch OLED instrument display, a large central multimedia touchscreen and the option to add a 14.9-inch screen for the front seat passenger.

While the new Cayenne won’t hit Australian roads until the third quarter of 2026 the order books are now open.

The Cayenne Electric will start at $167,800, while the Cayenne Turbo Electric will be priced from $259,900.

In terms of the price difference between the out-going Cayenne, the current range starts at $144,900 and the Turbo E-Hybrid is priced from $303,000, which could help overcome some of the problems that plagued the dramatically more expensive Macan Electric.

Retaining strong sales for the Cayenne with its new electric powertrain would be a major boost to Porsche’s current financial position and allow it to refocus its efforts on building more affordable and more popular hybrid variants in the future.