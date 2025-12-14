The Caterham Project V will officially launch in prototype form at the Tokyo Auto Salon car show on January 9, 2026, becoming the British brand’s first EV.

First unveiled in concept form in 2023, the Caterham Project V is the firm’s first model to not be based around the Caterham 7, the Lotus Seven-derived open-top sports car.

Caterham was taken over by a Japanese holding company in 2021, with the Project V marking its first new model to be released since then.

The prototype itself has been assembled at Caterham’s research and development facility in Tokyo, and is currently undergoing evaluation of its powertrain, centring around an electric motor made by Yamaha Motor.

Previously Caterham said the Project V would be a three-seater as standard, with two at the front and one at the rear, however a traditional four-seat layout could be available as an option.

Initial figures included a power output of 200kW, a 0-100km/h claim of less than 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 230km/h.

The concept was powered by a 55kWh lithium-ion battery, resulting in a claimed driving range figure of 400km.

According to Caterham, the current testing is also involving the EV’s cell-to-pack (CTP) battery system, “which features cells that are immersed in a dielectric liquid for optimum cooling through rapid and uniform heat dissipation”, offering “unmatched thermal stability for exceptional energy density, safety and performance”.

Caterham also previously announced the Project Seven would have a target weight of 1190kg, while measuring 4255mm long, 1893mm wide and 1226mm tall – making it about 70kg lighter, 10mm shorter, 118mm wider and sitting 84mm lower than a Subaru BRZ.

“This is a significant milestone in the development of Project V, with our prototype making its public debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon,” Caterham CEO Kazuho Takahashi said.

“This next step enables us to begin a comprehensive vehicle testing program in collaboration with our technical partners. Our objective remains unchanged: to realise our vision of a pure electric sports car that embodies the unmistakable DNA of a Caterham.”