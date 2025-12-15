The Defender OCTA is undoubtedly the king of the Land Rover lineup, with its wild twin-turbo 4.4-litre BMW V8, long-travel suspension and stocky design standing out.

But what if you’re still a classic Defender loyalist and want to put some of the OCTA’s modern touches on the old-style 4×4? Land Rover has a solution.

It already sells the classic Defender V8, and has now announced you can buy the boxy off-roader in any colour and trim combination available on the new Defender OCTA.

Available in short-length 90 wagon and soft top or standard-length 110 wagon guise, the classic Defender V* can now be ordered in OCTA‑exclusive colours such as Petra Copper, Faroe Green, Sargasso Blue, Narvik Black and Patagonia White.

According to Land Rover Classic, each example specs almost 300 hours in its paint shop, and can be ordered in a gloss or satin finish, the latter of which matches the optional matte protective film on the new OCTA.

The trim options continue inside, with Ultrafabrics PU available in Khaki Green, Light Cloud and Lunar, while buyers can also opt for Burnt Sienna semi‑aniline leather or Ebony leather.

Customers can also specify the trim colour of the steering wheel, transmission levers, dashboard, headlining and door trims to their own personal preference, or to match their OCTA if they have one.

To keep the cabin comfortable, options include heated Recaro seats, an upgraded infotainment system and a crystal lighting system. On the outside, a choice of five wheels – ranging from 16- to 18-inch – and a gloss black OCTA-style grille can be ordered.

There’s no change to the classic Defender V8’s powertrain, which consists of a 298kW 5.0-litre Land Rover V8 engine, mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system.

The restomod 4×4 also includes custom springs, dampers and anti‑roll bars, a revised steering system, and uprated brakes with 335mm front and 300mm rear brake discs, paired with four-piston calipers.

Without the OCTA upgrades, prices start from £190,000 (A$381,800) plus local taxes. For context, the new Defender OCTA is £148,045 (A$297,500) in the UK, or $304,500 in Australia.