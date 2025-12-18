The ambitious growth of the Chinese car industry across the world shows no signs of slowing down, but the latest step by Chery might be one of the boldest yet.

Chery’s premium off-shoot Exceed has signed an agreement with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) – the organisers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and World Endurance Championship – to enter a ‘five-year strategic partnership’, with the hope of one day racing at the famed endurance event.

As a part of the plan, Exeed will first establish an endurance racing series in China with a view to “build technical capability and talent”, operating as an unrelated entity to the TCR China championship which serves as the nation’s top tin-top category.

Following this, Exeed wants to compete in the Asian Le Mans Series, though it hasn’t detailed which class it’ll enter or with what car.

Finally, the ultimate aim for the brand is to create a factory team to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Given it hasn’t signalled an intention to compete in the wider World Endurance Championship, it’s likely this would consist of a Garage 56 invitational entry.

Regardless, it’ll mark the first time any Chinese brand has made a factory-backed effort at Le Mans.

To help its preparation, Chery and the ACO have announced they will “work together to develop a Le Mans-certified circuit in Wuhu, Chery’s headquarters city, to support motorsport development and fan engagement in China”.

At present, Exeed’s model lineup consists of at least half a dozen SUVs and one sole sedan. Despite previously announcing its intentions to bring Exeed to Australia, Chery’s only other sub-brand here is Jaecoo, though iCaur is set to launch in 2026.