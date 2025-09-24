EVs are far less likely to combust than petrol-powered vehicles, but the intensity of their fires presents a difficult challenge to extinguish, leading to different theories of how to tackle them.

According to a video uploaded to cnBeta, Joyson Electronics and the China Automotive Repair Technical and Research Center may have come up with a solution, though it presents more questions than it answers.

Installed in an iCar 03 – produced by Chery – the battery is housed in a compartment which can open to let it out, a process that is helped by a gas generator to eject the high-voltage pack as soon as thermal runaway is detected.

Thanks to the airbag-like system, the battery is reportedly ejected three to six metres away from the vehicle, with the example in the video landing in a conveniently placed pit.

There are no reported plans to put the system into production, and it seems it would need to clear a few hurdles before ever getting approved.

The ability for a car to shoot out a heavy and potentially on-fire battery pack at high speed would pose a high danger to other motorists and pedestrians, and could lead to further damage to property.