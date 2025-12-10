Chinese brands are going hard on launching PHEVs in Australia, with GWM now putting the lucrative off-road SUV market in its sights.

After launching the Tank 300 in hybrid, then petrol and most recently turbo-diesel guise in Australia, GWM will in 2026 launch a PHEV version of the cut-price off-roader locally, threatening to take more sales away from the likes of the Toyota LandCruiser Prado and Ford Everest.

The announcement comes less than a day after BYD’s premium brand Denza announced pricing for its similarly sized B5 SUV, starting from $74,990 before on-road costs.

GWM has yet to announce a price for the Tank 300 Hi4-T, however it uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the larger Tank 500, which is $4000 more than the equivalent hybrid. A similar price conversion would see the Tank 300 PHEV start from about $60,990 drive-away.

While GWM hasn’t released specific details about the Tank 300 Hi4-T such as power and torque outputs, the SUV has recently undergone an under-the-skin upgrade in China.

Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine remains connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system with high- and low-range, while it incorporates an electric motor on the front axle.

The engine itself makes 180kW and 380Nm, which is supplemented by a 130kW and 495Nm electric motor, up from the pre-update model’s 120kW/400Nm motor. Combined power is now 310kW (up 10kW), however a new torque figure hasn’t been announced, with the pre-update making 750Nm, and could now exceed 800Nm.

In China the battery was recently reduced in size from 37.1kWh to 36.7kWh, however it’s understood to provide better fuel efficiency, while allowing for 105km of electric-only driving range.

It’s believed the standard level of equipment found in the Tank 300 Ultra hybrid will carry across, which includes locking differentials for better off-road ability.

Importantly, the GWM Tank 300 Hi4-T will also feature vehicle-to-load (V2L), allowing it to power appliances using the high-voltage battery, making it ideal as a portable generator for camping.

A 3000kg braked towing capacity might not be up with the best vehicles in its class which can pull 3500kg, however it matches the diesel, petrol and standard hybrid versions of the Tank 300.

Customer deliveries are due to start in the first quarter of 2026.