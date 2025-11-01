The Toyota-owned brand found itself in hot water in 2023 when it was discovered that it had cheated safety test results for decades, leading to the departure of a number of top executives.

Daihatsu, best known for its small cars like the Charade, is now on a repair mission, and has used this week’s Japanese Mobility Show to preview what its future could hold.

Enter the K-Open, a two-seat, convertible sports car with obvious design links to the Copen, a kei car which has been produced across two generations, with its current iteration stretching back to 2014.

Well and truly due for a replacement, the K-Open could preview what Daihatsu will next launch, with Toyota CEO Koji Sato telling attendees of the show that Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda will “be driving and breaking the Copen a lot”.

Unlike previous Copens which have exclusively been front-wheel drive, Daihatsu has confirmed the K-Open is rear-drive, though stopped short of providing any details about what engine is under the bonnet.

Importantly it appears the new Copen will have an engine, given its central exhaust pipe. A previous Copen concept featured a 1.3-litre engine, but it’s worth noting this won’t comply with Japan’s kei car rules, capping engine capacity at 660cc from a three-cylinder.

Images of the concept show what appears to be a manual gear stick between the front seats, however it is also only shown to have two pedals.

Additionally, the interior appears to be basic but functional, with a small digital instrument cluster sitting behind a three-spoke steering wheel.

With the current Copen set to remain in production until mid-2026, it’s not yet known when the new model will launch, or if it’ll be offered outside of Japan.