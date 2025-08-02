It’s long been a focus of the German brand, which has issued updates on its never-ending aim of getting rid of counterfeit parts on a near-annual basis.

This week, Mercedes-Benz announced authorities had seized more than 1.5 million car parts imitating the brand across 763 raids and customs operations in 2024.

While this was described as “an upward trend”, in 2021 more than 1.86 million counterfeit parts were seized – at the time a six per cent increase on the year prior – however at the time it said approximately 650 customs and law enforcement raids were conducted.

In addition to the vast number of counterfeit parts being seized, Mercedes-Benz claims more than 212,000 online listings across social media and marketplaces have been removed, a massive increase of 49 per cent over 2023.

According to Mercedes-Benz, seized parts included “air filters made from highly flammable materials, inferior brake components, and brake pads containing hazardous materials like lead and arsenic”.

The brand claims there has been a rise in counterfeit items mimicking those from its higher-end brands such as Maybach and AMG, which “includes the modification of Mercedes vehicles in violation of intellectual property rights and even recreating entire vehicles”.

“Originals stand for tested quality. They meet technical, environmental, and occupational safety requirements, ensuring road safety. Therefore, we work closely with authorities to prevent the spread of counterfeits,” Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Integrity, Governance & Sustainability, said in a media release.

“Through our extensive fight against the counterfeit industry, we protect road users from serious accidents, safeguard customers from deception, and strengthen trust in our brand.”

Mercedes-Benz has reminded consumers to take steps to avoid accidentally buying counterfeit parts.

“A few simple purchasing criteria can help consumers avoid buying counterfeit products. The first step is to carefully examine suspicious offers in everyday (online) shopping.

“Typical warning signs of counterfeits include a significantly lower price, noticeable defects in product quality, or sales through questionable (online) sources.

“Sometimes, you can already tell from the product images or names that they cannot be originals, especially if Mercedes-Benz does not manufacture these products.”