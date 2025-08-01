Nissan Australia has increased the price of the Patrol 4×4 range by $5000, just a handful of months after an updated version of the popular SUV launched locally.

Now priced from $95,600 in Ti guise, $107,100 for the Ti-L and $110,660 for the Warrior, the Y62 Nissan Patrol’s price of entry has gone up by $6340 this year alone, following an earlier increase coinciding with the arrival of significant interior and equipment upgrades in May.

“The price increase is as a result of the current global and local trading conditions which sees fluctuations in foreign exchange, logistical costs, raw materials and the introduction of [the] NVES (New Vehicle Efficiency Standard),” a Nissan Australia spokesperson said.

The NVES is aimed at reducing the emissions of a carmaker’s fleet, with brands fined $100 for every gram per kilometre (g/km) their vehicles are over the emissions limits.

For ‘Type 2’ light-commercial and off-road vehicles such as the Patrol, this means a target of 210g/km in 2025, 180g/km in 2026, 150g/km in 2027, 122g/km in 2028 and 110g/km in 2029.

The Nissan Patrol has an official claimed emissions output of 334g/km from its 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine, equivalent to about $13,400 worth of penalties under this year’s NVES limits. It’s worth noting carmakers can offset higher-emitting vehicles with low- or zero-tailpipe emissions models.

Nissan is the second brand to directly attribute a price rise to the NVES, after Ford also whacked the Mustang with an $5000 on top of its list price in July, detailing the emissions standards as “a factor”.

While the current V8-powered Patrol will get slugged with even greater emissions penalties in 2026 and 2027, Nissan has a new twin-turbo V6-powered version in the pipeline, due between April 2026 and March 2027.

The new Y63 Patrol’s 3.5-litre engine should be more efficient than its predecessor, however official figures are yet to be released both in Australia and overseas markets where it is sold.

Even if the Y63 is above the emissions limits, Nissan has a number of electric vehicles in the pipeline to, hopefully, offset its CO2 output. The Ariya electric SUV is due in September this year, followed by a new Leaf (now also an electric SUV) between April 2026 and March 2027.