Kia has expanded the local Tasman lineup from six pickup-only grades to 11 offerings, now including five cab-chassis offerings in its Australian range.

Available in across 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains, the Tasman cab-chassis is set to reach showrooms this month, first in dual-cab form before the single-cab launches later this year.

Priced from $38,010 before on-road costs, the Tasman S 4×2 single cab-chassis is the most affordable of the new variants, however it’s not as sharp as the entry-level Toyota HiLux Workmate single cab-chassis ($32,970), nor the base Ford Ranger XL ($36,880).

Tasman cab-chassis buyers who want four-wheel drive will have to pay an extra $7000 for the S single-cab ($45,010 plus on-roads), while the most affordable dual-cab starts from $48,240 before on-road costs.

Kia will offer two variants of the Tasman SX 4×4 cab-chassis, priced from $49,520 before on-roads in single-cab and $52,740 in dual-cab guise. For context, the equivalent HiLux SR dual cab-chassis is priced from $51,105, while the Ranger XL 4×4 dual-cab is $52,730.

Unlike the Tasman pickup, there is no nationwide drive-away pricing for the cab-chassis yet.

While Kia says the cab-chassis can be paired with a genuine tray – as well as additional accessories such as an under-tray drawer, tool box, and water tank – it has yet to reveal a price for the optional equipment.

All examples of the Australian-delivered Tasman are powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, producing 153kW and 440Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Tasman boasts a 3500kg braked towing capacity (on par with the Ranger and HiLux), while pickup variants are available with payloads ranging from 1013-1124kg, or sub-1000kg to allow it to qualify for novated leasing.

As with all Kia models sold in Australia, a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and seven-year capped price servicing are standard.