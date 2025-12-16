Ford has officially killed not only the all-electric F-150 Lightning but also a battery-powered successor, bringing an end to the short but troubled life of what was once expected to be an EV revolution.

After launching in 2021, Ford doubled its potential production capacity for the F-150 Lightning due to unprecedented demand, but delays, supply issues and subsequent customer criticism soon left the electric pickup in limbo.

Overnight, Ford announced the F-150 Lightning is officially dead, with production not set to restart, while plans for a second-generation EV model have also been cancelled.

Last year, Ford sold 732,139 F-150 pickups in the US, but only 33,510 of those were the electric F-150 Lightning, representing less than five per cent of total sales.

However, the nameplate looks set to live on in the form of a range-extended EV, which will see a petrol engine fitted to charge the onboard high voltage battery, rather than help drive the wheels.

In announcing the upcoming F-150 Lightning EREV, Ford’s chief EV, digital and design officer claimed the pickup will be able to drive for more than 1125km when combining the battery pack and petrol engine, while still delivering impressive performance figures.

“The F-150 Lightning is a groundbreaking product that demonstrated an electric pickup can still be a great F-Series,” Field said.

“Our next-generation Lightning EREV is every bit as revolutionary. It keeps everything customers love – 100% electric power delivery, sub-5-second acceleration – and adds an estimated 700+ mile range and tows like a locomotive.

“It will be an incredibly versatile tool delivered in a capital-efficient way.”

For context, the outgoing F-150 Lightning EV only had a maximum driving range of 510km from its largest 131kWh battery, though this figure was criticised for falling significantly when towing.

Nothing is known yet of the F-150 Lightning EREV, such as when it will launch or what will power it, however it may be slightly less powerful than its 430kW predecessor, which achieved a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) sprint time in the mid-four-second range.

Ford’s decision to make the F-150 Lightning an EREV will pit it directly against the upcoming Ram 1500 REV.

Originally set to be called the Ramcharger, it was promoted as the flagship of the brand’s electrified pickup range after an all-electric 1500 was cancelled earlier this year.

The Ram 1500 REV will feature a 3.6-litre V6 engine – the long-lived Pentastar – which acts as a generator for the 92kWh battery pack, supplying power to the dual motors, producing 487kW and 834Nm.

Ram has claimed it’ll accelerate from 0-60mpg in four seconds, be able to tow more than six tonnes (in countries which allow it) and have a range of about 1110km, all figures Ford will have to match or come close to with the Lightning EREV.

It’s expected the Ram 1500 REV will launch in the US next year, though with recent product delays across the board, this might not occur.