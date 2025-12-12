Ford has recalled 2696 examples of the Ranger ute, Everest SUV and F-150 pickup, due to a defect in the wiring harness of those fitted with ARB Intensity Solis lights.

The carmaker has warned vehicles equipped with the lights “should be parked in an open space and away from flammable materials and structures, until the defect has been rectified by Ford dealership”.

“Due to a manufacturing defect, moisture may enter the ARB Solis lights wiring harness causing corrosion. If this occurs, it could generate excessive heat leading to a vehicle fire while parked or driving.

“A vehicle fire could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users or bystanders and/or damage to property.”

Ford does not currently have the available parts to rectify the issue, however it’s providing those with the lights deactivation instructions as an interim repair, allowing them to continue to drive their vehicles while waiting for the final repair.

In a separate recall notice for ARB specifically, it was noted the wiring loom – part number SJBHARNFRD – connector to the lights may not be fully engaged, which has previously led to reported incidents.