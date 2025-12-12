Originally penned by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche (or F.A.), the original 911 replaced the 356 and soon became a classic, helping the model line continue for six decades and counting.

To honour what would have been the 90th birthday of F.A., Porsche has revealed a special limited-run 911 made in his honour – and it’s not just the Porsche family which can buy one.

Limited to 90 examples, the 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche is based on the 911 GT3 Touring, and features a number of design elements intended to pay tribute to the original ‘G-Series’ 911 which was penned by its namesake.

Built by Porsche’s special orders team in collaboration with F.A.’s youngest son Mark, the tribute car is painted in a unique ‘F.A. Greenmetallic’ paint, inspired by the classic Oakgreenmetallic of his father’s own 911.

It also starts a new tradition for the 911, with all future models after the special edition getting an exclusive A-pillar label which denotes if they have Paint to Sample or Paint to Sample Plus.

Elsewhere it also features the Sport Classic wheels not otherwise available on the GT3 Touring, inspired by Porsche’s iconic Fuchs wheels and incorporating the brand’s 1963 crest on its hub covers.

At the rear the engine cover gets a small nod to the model’s rarity, with a specific galvanised gold-plated badge.

Inside, the Grid-Weave fabric on the seat centres is similar to the pattern of F.A.’s favourite jacket, complementing the Truffle Brown Club Leather upholstery seen elsewhere in the cabin.

Porsche has also fitted the Sport Chrono watch to the top of the dashboard, its design based on the Chronograph 1 which was originally a one-off piece for F.A. Porsche. His signature can also be found in the cabin on plaques.

While 90 cars will be built, one has already been allocated to his son Mark, with other buyers getting added gifts such as an exclusive Porsche Design Chronograph 1, a weekender bag and the ‘Porsche Junior’ sports sled, all matching the car.