The figures behind the Ford Ranger Super Duty suggested from early on in the piece that it would be an extremely capable trade and fleet vehicle, capable of holding up to 4.5 tonnes, and towing just as much (though not at the same time).

It was instantly pegged against the cheaper Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series, which follows a similar ethos, but with the backing of 40-plus years of customer trust on its side.

The Ranger Super Duty provides an alternative to those who don’t want to fork out for GVM upgrades to the standard Ranger or LandCruiser 70 Series, and don’t want to buy one of the big 2500-class American pickups.

With a relatively stripped-out interior and basic appearance, it would’ve been easy for Ford to leave the Ranger Super Duty like that, and tell its customers who wanted a slightly more premium option to do their own thing.

However, next year there’s an XLT version coming with a few more creature comforts, arguably not only providing an alternative to the 70 Series but even its 300 Series sibling, especially now that Ford is going to offer the Ranger Super Duty with a tub and canopies.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the new ute, Natalie Manariti, general manager of Ford Global Trucks ANZ, was asked whether a Ranger Super Duty XLT was always in the brand’s plans.

“This vehicle started off as a proposition from a fleet perspective. We spoke to over 50 different companies and public services, but it was in that process that the spark went off again,” said Manariti.

“We’ve got an opportunity from an overland perspective, we’ve got an opportunity from a super touring perspective. And so it was on a little bit later in terms of not the initial white piece of paper, but it was within that 18 months that we’ve been working on the program and forming it, that we uncovered another great opportunity for us.”

Above the base dual cab-chassis Ranger Super Duty, the XLT costs $6000 more, priced from $95,990 before on-road costs. Adding the tub is a $4000 extra, while canopies range from $4500 to $4700.

Extra appointments in the XLT includes leather-accented upholstery on the seats and steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, carpet floors, and all-weather front floor mats, while also introducing unique 18-inch wheels with ‘Super Duty’ branding.