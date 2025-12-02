The Ford Ranger Super Duty is starting to roll out into customer driveways, with just a lone cab-chassis variant available across single-, Super- and dual-cab body styles.

This reflects Ford’s desire for the Ranger Super Duty to be used as a tough work truck, providing trade and fleet customers with what they need first.

From mid-2026 however, the lineup is set to expand, with the Ranger Super Duty to not only get the option of a tub but also two better-equipped XLT grades, giving more choice to buyers with touring in mind.

The XLT variant adds leather-accented upholstery on the seats and steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, carpet floors, and all-weather front floor mats, while also introducing unique 18-inch wheels with ‘Super Duty’ branding.

In dual cab-chassis guise the Ranger Super Duty XLT is priced from $95,990 before on-road costs, a $6000 increase above the base vehicle. That’s still less than the circa-$10,000 price jump from an equivalent XL to XLT in the standard Ranger.

That $6000 price difference also applies to the Ranger Super Duty pickup when comparing the base variant ($93,990) to the XLT ($99,990).

The addition of the tub itself results in a $4000 jump above the cab-chassis, however the bare utes are supplied without a tray, which start from almost $6000 fitted and can cost up to more than $9350.

Ford’s introduction of the Ranger Super Duty XLT will also bring with it a new exterior colour, Traction Green, available as a $750 cost option.

The pickup will also get a handful of exclusive such as a 8.9-inch digital rear-view mirror ($1250), an Aeroklas twin in-bed drawer system ($1250), a ‘stylish canopy’ ($4500 to $4700), and a commercial canopy ($4700).

Regardless of variant, all examples of the Ford Ranger Super Duty are powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine, which produces 154kW at 3250rpm and 600Nm at 1750rpm, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive system.

The Ranger Super Duty is one of the few vehicles available to car licence holders with a 4500kg braked towing capacity (when fitted with a 70mm tow ball), a 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and an 8000kg gross combined mass (GCM).

You can read our review of the ute here.