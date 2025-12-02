If you’ve dreamed of owning your own race track and have about $10 million to spend, you’re in luck because one Motorsport Australia-licensed venue is up for sale.

The Pheasant Wood Circuit – formerly the Marulan Driver Training Centre – has been listed for sale on realestate.com.au, which includes not only the 1.6km track but the 150-acre property it resides in.

Currently owned by Steve Shelley, who most famously led the revival of Wakefield Park as One Raceway, the Pheasant Wood circuit is about 170km south of the Sydney CBD and 120km north of Canberra.

Used for track days, low-volume club events and driver training, the circuit is one of the most technical in the country, with relatively low speeds but a tight layout which offers drivers little rest.

Elsewhere on the property are fire trails which can be used for off-roading and dirt bike riding, while the current owners have already secured approval for a new pit and driver amenities building to be installed.

The track last underwent a major change in 2018, two years after being purchased by Shelley from former Bathurst 1000 racer Garry Willmington, which included a resurface and blending of its multiple layouts.

According to realcommercial.com.au, Biller Property is taking expressions of interest on offers over $10 million for Pheasant Wood.