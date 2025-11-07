The current Ranger has dominated sales charts, worksites and campgrounds since its launch more than three years ago, but it no longer stands alone in Ford’s fleet of capable ‘explore on Sunday, work on Monday vehicles’.

A tweaked Transit Custom model range has seen a plug-in hybrid and fully electric version of the van added locally, but the real future star of the show is the Trail: a slightly lifted, off-road oriented diesel version with adventure in mind.

Based on the base long-wheelbase Transit Custom Trend, the Trail is priced from $61,990 before on-road costs – about the same amount as a Ranger XLT bi-turbo Super-cab, but $5000 more than the van upon which it’s based.

With seating for three (or just two for an extra $150) it remains capable as an everyday work van, with the rear section devoid of any seats. A 2500kg braked towing capacity remains, as does a 1160kg+ payload capacity and 6.5 cubic metre load storage capacity.

The Transit Custom Trail continues to be powered by a 125kW and 390Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, though it is the only version of the van with a permanent all-wheel drive system, still mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Designed to not only help on slicker roads but also off-road, the all-wheel drive system provides the Transit Custom with an ability to get places its front-drive counterparts can’t, aided by an electronically controlled clutch at the rear which allows it to act like a true 4×4 system when needed.

On a short mostly on-road driving loop in Melbourne, the Transit Custom Trail felt no different to its siblings, and that’s not a slight on this new van. With the all-wheel drive system doing what many others do and not making its presence known unless needed, the Trail felt as if it had lost none of its capabilities.

Off the road on washbourne gravel, a firm acceleration test which would usually leave the front tyres scrambling to find grip gave the all-paw drivetrain a wake-up, and it effortlessly allowed the van to pull away.

While we didn’t get to properly give it a go off-road, the road tyres fitted from factory are likely to be a limiting factor, though thanks to its relatively small 16-inch alloy wheels, finding affordable all-terrains shouldn’t be a task that’s too difficult.

To give those wanting to go a bit further off the beaten track, the Transit Custom Trail also gets a front skid plate, underbody protection. and black wheel-arch moulding all-round in a bid to better protect itself.

The turbo-diesel engine isn’t quite as smooth sounding as the V6 which dominates Ranger sales, but for a four-pot it isn’t as coarse as you’d associate with most work vans, and the eight-speed transmission always knows when to pick the best ratio.

One of the Transit Custom Trail’s downsides is its lack of extra seating, preventing it from being a true family-friendly contender, however its mild off-road ability means it’s a prime candidate for those who’ve either got tricky to access worksites or who enjoy camper conversions on their vans.

That cargo area can hold anything from a full electrician’s supply setup to the temporary home for some mountain bikes and camping equipment.

Ford doesn’t yet supply kit-out services for Transit Custom buyers locally, but similar programs have been run in Europe to great success, thanks to the popularity of the van.

‘Barn’ doors are standard, while a lifting tailgate adds an extra $700. Customers who want dual side loading doors have to fork out an additional $1000.

Other niceties included in the Trail over the Trend include artificial leather seat upholstery with yellow contrast stitching and Trail embossing, while the all-wheel drive variant also gets LED headlights and daytime running lights from the dearer Sport trim.

From our brief experience with the Transit Custom Trend, it’s easy to see why Ford is excited for this new variant, even though it may well take customers away from the Ranger.

It may not be able to take a whole family on their fishing holiday, but it could be a great solution to any couples in trades who are happy to use their work car as a vehicle to escape the city rush.