Foton has previously had a minor presence in Australia with utes, though its best known for its light trucks. Now, it’s being distributed by the firm responsible for Subaru and Peugeot locally, and it’s rolling out two competitors in the dual-cab market.

The Foton Tunland V7 and V9 are its latest utes to launch in Australia, albeit more than half a year behind schedule.

Under the skin they’re based on the same platform, but visually they’re quite distinct, at least from each other.

The Tunland V7’s design is perhaps akin to the Ford F-150, and the V9 looks closer to a Ram 1500 than any other model on the market.

Prices start from $39,990 before on-road costs for the Tunland V7-C 4×2, increasing to $42,990 plus on-roads for the V7-C 4×4.

Stepping up to the V9-L 4×4 brings a starting price of $45,990 before on-roads, while the V9-S 4×4 tops the range at $49,990 plus on-road costs.

All versions of the Foton Tunland are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which incorporates 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. Foton claims it produces 120kW and 450Nm, with a ZF-built eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission standard across the range.

While double wishbone front suspension features across all four Tunland variants, only the V7 incorporates a leaf spring rigid rear end, with the V9 upgrading to a multi-link setup.

A rear differential lock can be used on all 4×4 grades, however a front differential lock can only be found on the range-topping Tunland V9-S.

Compared to the best-selling Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux, Foton’s utes are considerably larger, measuring 5617mm long, 2000mm (V7) or 2090mm (V9) wide, 1910mm (V7) or 1955mm (V9) tall, and riding on a 3355mm wheelbase.

For context, a Ford Ranger Wildtrack is 5370mm long, 1918mm wide and 1884mm tall, based on a 3270mm wheelbase.

Foton quotes a braked towing capacity of 3500kg across the range, matching the best-selling dual-cabs in Australia.

Standard equipment on the entry-level Tunland V7-C 4×2 includes:

Automatic LED headlights

Daytime running lights

LED tail lights

Highway terrain tyres

Spray-in tub liner

Folding mirrors

Six-way adjustable driver’s seat, four-way adjustable passenger seat

Auto up/down driver’s window

12-3-inch digital instrument cluster

14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen

2x USB-A ports

Four speakers

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Auto vehicle hold

Blind spot detection

Door open warning

Electronic parking brake

Emergency signal system

Front & rear parking sensors

Front collision warning

Hill descent control

Hill-hold-control

Lane centring control

Lane departure warning

Lane keep assist

Surround-view camera

Pedestrian collision warning

Rear cross traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

Trailer stability assist

On top of this, the V7-C 4×4 adds:

All-terrain tyres

Rear diff lock

Selectable four-wheel drive modes (2H/Auto/4H/4L)

The V9-L 4×4 gets additional equipment, such as:

Wheel-arch cladding

Side steps

Power-folding and heated mirrors

Sports bar

Lockable tray

Six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Four-way power-adjustable passenger seat

Heated front seats

2x rear USB-A ports

Dual-zone air-conditioning

Six speakers

Wireless smartphone charger

300W power socket

The flagship V9-S gains:

Roof rails

Panoramic sunroof

Privacy rear glass

LED rear reading light

Auto up/down on all windows

Ventilated front seats

Heated outboard rear seats

Memory driver’s seat and mirrors

Facial recognition

Driver monitoring system

Deliveries of the Foton Tunland V7 and V9 are due to take place before the end of September.