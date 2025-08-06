Last week, Chevrolet announced its Corvette ZR1X and ZR1 had dethroned the Ford Mustang GTD as the fastest American cars around the Nordschleife, just a handful of months after the latter set its quickest laps yet.

In response, Ford CEO Jim Farley commented on a Corvette social media post, congratulating Chevrolet, but also adding “Game on!”.

According to Misha Charoudin – a Nürburgring expert and social media star – Ford has already returned to the circuit, allegedly not only with the Mustang GTD, but also with one of its most powerful cars.

Ford is reportedly rolling out its Super Mustang Mach-E at the track, as evidenced by gazebos with ‘Stard’ branding. Stard is Ford’s high-performance EV specialist, and has built not only the Super Mustang Mach-E but also the brand’s NASCAR EV concept, the Super Truck and more.

Range shouldn’t be an issue for the Super Mustang Mach-E around the Nürburgring, as it was designed for the Pikes Peak hillclimb, which is even longer than the famed German circuit.

Capable of generating up to 2780kg of downforce and with more than 1000kW on tap, the Super Mustang Mach-E could be a contender for one of the fastest prototype vehicles ever around the Nürburgring Nordschliefe.

While it’s unlikely to contend with the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo (5:19.546) or the electric Volkswagen ID.R (6:05.336), it could come close to the times of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype (6:22.091) or Lotus Evija X Hypercar (6:24.047).

Meanwhile, it’s not known how the Mustang GTD could go even faster around the track, however while Ford is technically on the leaderboard for road-legal sports cars, Chevrolet isn’t – thanks to a technicality.

Each of the Corvettes were listed in the Prototype/Pre-Production category, rather than as sports cars. Chevrolet claims this was due to the ZR1 and ZR1X not being sold in Europe, unlike the Mustang GTD which was road registered in Germany prior to its hot laps.