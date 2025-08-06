Among the latest Mercedes misses has been its lineup of electric vehicles, which many – both consumers and critics – believe haven’t replicated the hallmarks of its traditional petrol- and diesel-powered models.

In Australia, the GLC is the brand’s best performer, while the equivalent EQC EV was pulled from sale locally in late 2023, well before its replacement was due to launch.

That replacement has now been teased once more, not only with a new name as the GLC with EQ Technology, but also a new face – even if it’s a throwback to an old one.

Rather than adopt the starry pattern of its predecessor – itself a departure from the GLC – the new EV SUV will adopt a grille that features traditional-style chrome slats, akin to classics from its lineup such as the S-Class of the 1980s.

High-end versions will also get illumination, featuring 942 backlit dots and animations. Of course, the Mercedes-Benz badge features as the central design element.

“Our new iconic grille is not just a new front for the GLC, it redefines the face of our brand,” said Mercedes-Benz chief design officer, Gorden Wagener.

“It is the perfect fusion of lasting design codes reinterpreted for the future, making our cars instantly recognizable.”

We can expect the wider Mercedes-Benz EV lineup to move to a similar, retro-inspired design in the future, after the company earlier this year said “a coherent design language will be used across the entire portfolio”.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology is due to launch at this year’s IAA mobility show on September 7.