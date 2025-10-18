It was 20 years ago that Top Gear took a highly modified Toyota HiLux to the North Pole, and now more carmakers are wanting to get in on the sub-zero action.

GWM has announced its turbo-diesel Tank 300 SUV has been designated as an approved vehicle for China’s Antarctic and Arctic Expeditions, as a part of a partnership with the Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC).

After being evaluated by the PRIC on vehicle performance factors – such as including powertrain capability, off-road performance, low-temperature reliability, and fuel adaptability – the Tank 300 was given the nod.

These tests included being exposed to -30 degree celsius temperatures, where the Tank 300 was still able to one-touch start, defrost and undertake its heating operations.

It’ll serve as a support vehicle at Antarctica’s Great Wall Station base – named after the big wall, not the car brand – and in doing so becomes the first unmodified, mass-production Chinese car to take part in a polar expedition.

The GWM Tank 300 which will be based at the Great Wall Station is powered by a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, producing 135kW and 480Nm, with drive sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

GWM is also busy in Australia, where it is now the permanent resident at Holden’s former proving grounds in Lang Lang, one of its various ways to build local sales.