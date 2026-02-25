The McLaren W1 launched in 2024 as the long-awaited successor to the P1, and the latest flagship in the line which dates back to the F1 of the 1990s.

Of course, a circa-$4 million price tag means it’s far less accessible for the average Oscar Piastri fan than the likes of the Artura, but now a new, more affordable alternative has launched for those who love McLaren – and own a shrink ray.

The Amalgam Collection overnight unveiled a handcrafted, 1:8 scale replica of the McLaren W1, though it’s not like the die-cast models you can get from your local toy store.

Measuring more than 570mm long, it was developed with the help of McLaren itself, which provided CAD designs, paint codes and material specifications to ensure the replica is as close to the real thing as possible.

With 3000 hours in development and 300 hours to hand-craft each example, the W1 features working scissor doors, an operational remote-control rear wing, plus a fully detailed interior and aerodynamic surfaces, giving buyers the closest experience to owning the real thing out there.

Amalgam Collection offers two versions of the replica W1: a ‘launch specification’ – finished in Papaya Spark and limited to 199 examples – or ‘tailor made’, the latter allowing owners to specify their scale models to how their real W1s have been built, using McLaren’s build sheets.

Prices start from £14,995 ($28,575) for the launch specification, and £20,995(A$40,000) for bespoke builds.