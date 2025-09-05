Listed by Broad Arrow Auctions, the Valkyrie is one of 150 examples of the hypercar built by Aston Martin in road-going guise, and created bespoke for the West Australian.

Produced in 2023, Ricciardo’s hypercar was delivered to him in the penultimate year of his Formula 1 career, and is numbered 89 out of the Valkyrie’s production run.

Designed by Formula 1 legend Adrian Newey and developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Valkyrie is powered by a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12, incorporating an F1-style KERS hybrid system.

Capable of producing 865kW and 900Nm, it’s more potent than current F1 machines, while its howling V12 hits the limiter at 11,100rpm.

While it might seem strange that Ricciardo took delivery of the Valkyrie when he wasn’t racing for Red Bull – though he was driving for Racing Bulls – the Australian ordered it way back when he drove for the team in 2018, however delays meant first shipments didn’t begin until 2021.

Finished in Dichroic Dawn – a paint colour nicknamed ‘Badger Blue’ – the Valkyrie’s exterior is complemented by a black Alcantara cabin with silver contrast stitching and exposed carbon fibre.

With just 160km on the odometer, Broad Arrow Auctions estimates Ricciardo’s hypercar could sell for between £2 million and £2.4 million (A$4.1 million to $4.9 million) when the hammer falls in Knokke-Heist, Belgium on October 10.