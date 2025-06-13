Hyundai has begun its teaser campaign for the Ioniq 6 N, which is expected to be uncovered on the opening day of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed: July 10.

The non-N Ioniq 6 was facelifted in April, and it’ll be those sharper lines which adorn the hot EV, which is expected to borrow heavily from its Ioniq 5 N stablemate for performance gear.

For context, the dual-motor powertrain in the 5 N produces up to 478kW and 770Nm with N Grin Boost mode activated – or 448kW and 740Nm normally – with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.4 seconds.

Such outputs would finally give the Ioniq 6 a more affordable rival to the Porsche Taycan, which – along with the Audi e-tron GT – is the only performance electric sedan available.

In Hyundai’s teaser photos, the 6 N appears to have grown a wild wing from its rear window, sitting above the existing semi-ducktail spoiler to add even more downforce.

Wider front and rear tracks are expected to feature, as are performance brakes seen on the 5 N. But these likely won’t be the only things the two have in common.

Given the support for Hyundai’s N Grin Shift system – which mimics a dual-clutch automatic transmission – and the N Active Sound that pumps out synthetic engine noises, it would be a surprise for these to be found in the Ioniq 6 N.

“Ioniq 6 N will once again disrupt the high-performance EV segment to deliver exciting driving experiences to our fans,” Joon Park, Hyundai vice president and head of N management group, said in a media statement.