Toyota Australia today announced the LandCruiser 300 Series will get a ‘performance hybrid’ powertrain in the first half of 2026, marking the first time the long-running SUV has been available with an electrified engine locally.

The Japanese car giant has so far only confirmed it’ll be powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-litre petrol V6 engine, which is mated to a powerful electric motor generator in a parallel hybrid layout.

While no specific outputs have been provided, it’s almost certain to be the same hybrid-assisted V35A-FTS powertrain underpinning the related Lexus LX700h and Toyota Tundra. Though Toyota markets it as a 3.5-litre engine, it actually displaces 3.4 litres.

In the LX700h, the engine and electric motor combination produces up to 341kW and 790Nm, a marked improvement over the 227kW and 700Nm outputs from the twin-turbo 3.3-litre diesel V6 which is the only current option for Australian buyers.

Don’t expect there to be much in terms of fuel saving from the hybrid powertrain compared to the turbo-diesel. In the US market Lexus LX, the hybrid consumes just 0.6L/100km less than the non-hybrid petrol engine, which in Australia is more than 3.0L/100km thirstier than the diesel.

US versions of the LX700h weigh approximately 130kg more than their non-hybrid counterparts.

The addition of the electrified powertrain in the LandCruiser will give Toyota 10 models on sale in Australia with a hybrid system available, not including the mild-hybrid LandCruiser Prado and HiLux.

Toyota already dominates the overall market and the hybrid sales race, accounting for more than half of all hybrid vehicle deliveries in Australia.

“For decades, Australians have trusted the LandCruiser to get them to the furthest reaches of the country and back again – it is synonymous with Australian outback touring thanks to its incredible capability and dependability,” Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said.

“We have always said that Toyota aims to offer the right powertrains to suit our customers, and we are excited to introduce the first performance hybrid LandCruiser next year, which will offer a level of capability never before seen on our flagship four-wheel drive.”

More details about the LandCruiser 300 Series hybrid will be revealed closer to its launch in the first half of 2026.