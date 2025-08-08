Jeep’s Gladiator is seen as more of a lifestyle vehicle than a true load-hauler, with its shared underpinnings with the Wrangler allowing it to take on off-road tracks, even if it would struggle on the job site.

While a turbo-diesel V6 engine was once available, it’s now only offered in the US with a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder engines (with or without plug-in hybrid electric assistance), as well as the long-serving Pentastar 3.6-litre V6 – the latter of which is the only choice in Australia.

That’s as opposed to the Wrangler which was available with a 6.4-litre Hemi V8 from 2021 to earlier this year with the ‘Rubicon 392’ – referring to its cubic-inch displacement – capable of producing up to 350kW and 637Nm, well and truly more than the 213kW/353Nm petrol V6.

A Final Edition launched earlier this year after Jeep parent Stellantis all but killed off the Hemi in 2024, winding up production of the V8 in most forms, which also impacted the Ram 1500 among other models.

However, Ram is bringing back its 5.7-litre and supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8s following a U-turn by Stellantis, while the Dodge Charger – now a sedan and a coupe – is set to follow.

The V8 has always been off-limits for the Gladiator, though that too may soon change.

Speaking to US media including The Drive, Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said the 6.4-litre Hemi would continue to be offered in the brand’s lineup, before adding: “Wrangler and Gladiator fans, and Hemi fans in general, don’t worry.”

“The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 will have a home at Jeep. We will tap the power and performance of the 6.4-liter V8 across Jeep products.”

As well as instigating the rebirth of the Hemi V8 following customer demand, Stellantis is positioning itself as something of a reborn enthusiast brand, especially after announcing it’s bringing back the SRT division.

Formerly the high-performance arm of Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram, SRT was previously responsible for developing the hottest flagships of the North American Stellantis range, which included the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 and Trackhawk.