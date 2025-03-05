American brand Jeep says it remains committed to the Australian market, despite announcing it is dropping its once best-selling Grand Cherokee.

The decision caps a mighty fall for the famous SUV, which was the most popular large SUV just over a decade ago, even out-selling the Toyota Prado in 2014. Back then Jeep was at its peak, almost a top 10 selling brand in its own right, selling more than 30,000 new vehicles. Fast forward to 2024 and the brand could only manage 2377 sales in 2024.

“As we look to right-size the Jeep product portfolio to match local market dynamics and customer preferences, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause availability of the current model Jeep Grand Cherokee in Australia,” a Stellantis spokesperson told Australian media.

“While the Jeep Grand Cherokee will continue to be sold in many countries around the world, this decision allows us to focus our efforts on placing the right products in the right segments that can have the greatest relevance for our customers.”

The move leaves Jeep with just four models left in its local line-up – the Compass compact SUV, Wrangler off-roader, Gladiator ute and new Avenger electric vehicle. Despite this, the Jeep spokesperson said the brand is staying in the local market.

“The Jeep brand remains fully committed to the Australian market and Stellantis continues to invest heavily in its global product portfolio,” the spokesperson said.

However, the move to drop its second best-selling model, does raise serious questions about the long-term strategy and viability of the brand. In a strange twist, Jeep parent company, Stellantis, is reporting the official sales tally for Avenger, rather than having them counted to Jeep’s tally.

Stellantis has also recently introduced the all-new Leapmotors Chinese brand to its portfolio, adding a more affordable, electric option to its Australian division. Stellantis’ other Australian-operated brands include Alfa Romeo and Fiat, with Peugeot and Ram operated by independent distributors.

Globally Jeep, and other Stellantis brands, are struggling as the multi-brand, multi-national tries to secure a clear direction for its future.