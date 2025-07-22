The British carmaker – now known simply as JLR – has reportedly pushed back not only the new Range Rover Electric but also the production version of the Jaguar Type 00 concept, according to a report by The Guardian.

According to the publication, customers for the Range Rover Electric have been informed JLR will now begin UK deliveries in early 2026, rather than late 2025 as first planned.

Likewise, Jaguar’s electric grand tourer – previewed as the Type 00 and last year overshadowed by a radical rebranding that went viral – could be pushed back by “several months”, along with a follow-up model.

Jaguar had originally projected a mid-2026 launch for the grand tourer, while the potential delays mean the brand’s second new EV may have to wait until the end of 2027.

The Guardian’s sources claim the delays are partly due to extended testing regimes for the upcoming EVs, as JLR’s only previous all-electric model – the Jaguar I-Pace – was built under contract by Magna Steyr.

In addition to this, the publication claims JLR is waiting for demand for luxury EVs to pick up, having faltered in recent years.

For Jaguar, its rebranding has been based around moving to a younger and more upmarket demographic, competing with the lower end of Bentley and Rolls-Royce rather than being an alternative to BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

While JLR plans for all of its brands – now counted as Jaguar, the Land Rover Discovery, Defender and Range Rover – to sell an EV by 2030, while by 2039 it wants to get rid of internal-combustion engine-powered vehicles across its global showrooms.

After initially announcing in 2021 that it wanted to launch six electric Land Rover vehicles by 2026, this target was eased back to four models last year, partly in response to cooling EV demand globally.

It’s unlikely the revised target will be met, as The Guardian’s report claims the electric Range Rover Velar won’t enter production until April 2026, while a battery-powered Defender will have to wait until the first quarter of 2027.

This would roughly align with a new battery factory operated by JLR’s Indian owners, Tata, becoming operational in 2026. Run by the Indian automotive giant’s battery division Agratas, the Somerset-based factory is planned to have an annual output of 40GWh, and could supply batteries to half a million vehicles.

The prospect of Jaguar not having a vehicle in production until the end of 2026 or even later would leave the brand in a precarious position in the UK, where it stopped selling new cars in 2024.