Jaguar’s transition to becoming an EV-only brand is almost complete, following the final vehicle with an engine rolling off one of its UK production lines.

Though nothing has been officially announced by Jaguar, the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club reported on last week’s landmark occasion, in which an F-Pace SUV rolled off the line on December 19, 2025.

The F-Pace SVR’s black paint was reportedly a tribute to the final E-Type which too was finished in black, though the larger focus was on what was under the SUV’s bonnet, with its supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine being the last to leave a Jaguar facility.

Jaguar had already stopped making cars for its home market in the UK, while the wider model range has been slowly phased out globally across the past 18 months, though stocks of certain vehicles still exist at some dealerships.

It’s not yet known when the next Jaguar will be built, given the new grand tourer – previewed by the Type 00 concept – isn’t due to launch until next year.

The four-door flagship will start a new era for Jaguar as an EV brand, and spearhead its push upmarket, becoming more of a rival to the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, rather than BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Expected to produce almost 750kW while delivering a comfortable ride harking back to Jaguars of old, the production model will be Jaguar’s ‘sink or swim’ vehicle.

However, it will launch the expensive and divisive grand tourer in a very different market than what was planned, with multiple brands delaying or cancelling their flagship EVs, while last week European lawmakers announced the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles will be repealed.

Jaguar attracted attention from far and wide before the Type 00 concept was revealed last year, though much of the focus came from its rebranding which many saw as a complete departure from the brand’s history.

While it has recently installed P.B. Balaji – former chief financial officer at JLR’s parent company Tata Motors – as its CEO, it’s also under scrutiny for the reported firing of JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern.