Jaguar became the centre of the world’s attention, not just the automotive industry, with its unusual brand relaunch and Type 00 concept in December 2024. The brand was criticised for the new look and came under political attack for being ‘woke’ with its ‘copy nothing’ teaser video that featured performers in colourful outfits with unconventional hair and make-up.

Now onto its third CEO since announcing its electric reinvention, newly-installed boss P.B. Balaji has no hesitation about the brand’s strategy despite the pushback.

“We have put our plans together, the cars are being revealed, they’re getting exciting response from the customers on the ground. Therefore that’s what the strategy is,” Balaji said in an investor call.

Balaji takes over from the retiring Adrian Mardell, who himself inherited the electric plans from previous CEO Thierry Bollore. Balaji was previously chief financial officer for Jaguar’s parent company, Tata Motors, and brings experience working in both automotive and consumer goods.

“It is my privilege to lead this incredible company,” he said. “Over the past eight years I have grown to know and love this company and its redoubtable global brands. I look forward to working with the team to take it to even greater heights. I thank Adrian for his immense contributions and wish him well for his next innings.”

The new leader will oversee the launch of the production version of the Type 00, which is due to hit the road by the end of the year. The acceptance of this new, more premium and more expensive electric Jaguar could set the course of the brand for years to come.

While the Type 00 was a spectacular statement vehicle, it was also a huge two-door coupe-style four-seater, which will not directly translate to what customers will buy in the showrooms.

Jaguar will also need to overcome the slowing interest in electric vehicles from premium buyers, with companies including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Audi all adapting their initial EV plans to deal with slower-than-anticipated growth.

What do you think – is Jaguar right to stick to its original plan or should it reinvent its reinvention? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.