It’s no secret Jeep has had a rough ride in recent years, with sales declining both in Australia and the USA. But the American SUV brand is planning a comeback, with details emerging about three new models set to rejuvenate the line-up.

Following a recent dealer conference in the US, new information has emerged that should be good news for fans of Jeep. Three “all-new nameplates” are reportedly on the way and will feature one all-electric model but notably also a hybrid and a new petrol model. This seemingly changes the brand’s electric focus in the wake of Carlos Tavares’ departure as Stellantis CEO.

The electric model is expected to be the previously revealed Recon, which will be a large SUV that will compete against the likes of the Ford Bronco in the US market, acting as an electric alternative to the Wrangler. This will join the compact Avenger and recently launched luxury Wagoneer S in the brand’s electric line-up, with Jeep’s new CEO Antonio Filosa seemingly not as intent on taking the brand down the EV path as Tavares was – which is probably for the best.

Instead a hybrid powertrain is being developed for what will likely be the replacement for the Cherokee. The brand’s once-popular mid-size SUV was discontinued in early 2023 (although right-hand drive for Australia ended in late ‘22) and its absence has been felt in the line-up. Offering a new rival to the likes of the incredibly successful Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Kia Sportage would be an important boost for Jeep’s fortunes both in Australia and around the world. Given the talk of new nameplates, the Cherokee name may not be returning, which could be a good thing, as it will give Jeep a fresh start in one of the world’s most competitive and important market segments.

The third all-new model is less clear, with Jeep teasing late in 2024 that a new Compass small SUV is on the way, but this would not seemingly fit with the claims of it being “all-new” as it’s an existing nameplate. But more small and affordable models is arguably what Jeep needs, with the Grand Cherokee, Wrangler and, at least in the US, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer it has the larger segments well-covered.

So, the mystery third new model would be best served as a smaller offering to expand the appeal of Jeep towards a new generation of younger customers that can rebuild the brand’s sales in the coming years and decades if they have a good experience.