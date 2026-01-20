What do you do if your V12 Ferrari 12Cilindri doesn’t stand out enough? You get Maranello’s Tailor Made department to make you a custom version, of course.

Ferrari has revealed the Tailor Made 12Cilindri as one of its wildest in-house customised series models yet, having leaned on experts from three continents to make it just right for one secretive customer.

Developed and produced across two years, led by the “vision and expertise” of media publication COOL HUNTING, a team of four South Korean artists, plus employees from Ferrari’s European and North American design centres created the bespoke grand tourer.

Finished in Yoonseul transitional paint, the unique finish is “inspired by Korean tradition, fusing the history and heritage of the region with inspiration from Celadon ceramics”, while also invoking the spirit of Seoul, which is prevalent with K-pop music.

The end result is a colour-shifting paint finish which can turn green, violet or blue, which Ferrari says is “reminiscent of the sparkling sunlight on the sea”.

Additional cosmetic tweaks include translucent acrylics by Hyunhee Kim on the iconic Scuderia Ferrari shields, the 12Cilindri’s wheel centre caps and Prancing Horse logo, the first time Ferrari has allowed such changes to a car.

Electronic artist duo GRAYCODE, jiiiiin also added their own touch, visualising the sound of the Ferrari’s V12 engine and turning it into “a visual artwork masterfully rendered on the vehicle’s bodywork by Maranello’s artisans”, using a one-step-darker version of the body paint.

Inside the one-of-a-kind Ferrari gets patterns inspired by horsehair weaving, created by Dahye Jeong and used on the fabric for the seats, floor and soft surfaces, though the materials themselves were all 3D-printed.

Above the driver sits a glass roof with a screen printing of the pattern, which lights up a Mongolian horsehair on the dashboard, further integrating the materials into the 12Cilindri.

There have been no changes to the rest of the 12Cilindri, which serves as Ferrari’s flagship grand tourer with its 6.5-litre V12 engine which can rev to 9500rpm.