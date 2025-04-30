The classic Land Rover Defender is back, and it’s been given a V8 heart.

Land Rover Classic – the British off-road vehicle specialist’s heritage division – has launched the Defender V8 Soft Top, a hand-built 4×4 for those who miss the iconic off-roader.

Based on the two-door, short-wheelbase Defender 90 and inspired by the NAS (North American Specification) 90 from the 1990s, Land Rover Classic has fitted a naturally aspirated, 5.0 litre V8 under the bonnet.

Producing 302kW and 515Nm, the V8 is mated to an eight-speed ZF torque-converter automatic transmission, the same powertrain as what was found in the Defender Works V8 70th Anniversary Edition from 2018.

A two-speed transfer case, heavy-duty front and rear differentials, torque-biasing centre differential​ also feature.

To help keep that power under control, the live beam axle suspension has been enhanced with coil springs all round, Bilstein dampers and Eibach anti-roll bars, all of which are claimed to meet OEM standards.

A set of four-piston Alcon brake calipers are found at the front and rear, gripping rotors measuring 335mm and 300mm in diameter respectively.

Aesthetically, buyers can option the Classic Defender V8 Soft Top in a choice of four canvas roof colours (Black, Sand, Dark Khaki and Navy).

Each roof is inspired by the last classic Defender which ended production in 2016, with correct tie-downs and webbing, as well as zippable side and rear sections.

Buyers can also opt for a smaller ‘bikini hood’ which only covers the front seats, and is available in the four same colours.

A total of 49 individual paint finishes are available, but if there isn’t a shade which takes your fancy, Land Rover Classic also offers a Works Bespoke match-to-sample colour service.

Land Rover Classic won’t limit customers to just one exterior design, offering personalised options for the grille, door handles and even bonnet script.

While 16-inch ‘Wolf’ wheels are standard, a set of 18-inch ‘Sawtooth’ alloys are also available.

Inside, the cabin can be specced in five monotone or eight two-tone leather upholstery options.

Land Rover says there’s a number of ‘unusual’ options and accessories available, including an onboard wine cooler and a custom surfboard rack.

It’s yet to detail how much these individual options cost, though prices for the Defender V8 Soft Top start from £195,000 (approximately $408,000).

To put that into perspective, a new Land Rover Defender 90 with a supercharged V8 will set you back almost $200,000 in Australia, while even the wild twin-turbo BMW V8-powered Defender 110 OCTA tops out at about $320,000.