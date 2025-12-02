Land Rover has pulled the covers off the Defender Dakar D7X-R, its challenger for the Dakar Rally and the wider 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship’s ‘Stock’ class.

Based on the Defender OCTA, three examples of the D7X-R will take on Dakar next month, and features minimal modifications compared to the flagship SUV you can buy in showrooms.

That means its beating heart is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from BMW, capable of developing 467kW and 750Nm, while powering all four wheels through an eight-speed torque-converter manual transmission.

With rally stages of up to 800km set to be covered, the Defender D7X-R has a huge 550-litre fuel tank, the extra weight of which is supported by a bespoke roll cage which also protects the occupants.

Riding on 35-inch tyres, Land Rover also increased its track width by 60mm and fitted it with Bilstein shock absorbers, featuring twin rear dampers to handle the added fuel weight.

Slowing the Defender down is a bespoke brake system, consisting of six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

While the big V8 SUV is fitted with a control-supplied electronics unit, the Defender Rally engineers have developed a unique ‘Flight Mode’ for the D7X-R, and it doesn’t turn off your phone.

Instead, it’s designed to create a smooth landing after taking off over jumps by adjusting the torque delivery to the wheels, helping to better protect the powertrain.

Among the three drivers of the Defender entries will be Stéphane Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar Rally six times on a motorbike and eight times in cars, making him the most successful entrant in the event’s history across both vehicle types.

The only other new vehicle competing in the ‘Stock’ cars class at Dakar next year will be the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series, entered by a specific racing division of the car giant.