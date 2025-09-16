Earlier this year, Toyota won the Dakar Rally’s production vehicle class for the 12th straight year, with its Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body taking the 300 Series to victory.

To honour the dozenth consecutive win, Toyota has launched a new LandCruiser 300 Rally Raid edition in Japan, taking inspiration from its Dakar winner.

Produced by Dakar driver Takashi Miura, who works for Toyota Auto Body, the Rally Raid is based on the GR Sport, but adds a number of features not normally available for the LandCruiser 300.

This includes 18-inch Enkei PDT1 wheels (shod in Toyo all-terrain tyres), new springs and dampers, revised body mounts, red-painted brake calipers and tow hooks, black lower body accents, and Rally Raid mud flaps.

Inside there’s now a Rally Raid interior plaque, which is teamed with the GR Sport’s existing red and black interior colourways. Buyers also get a branded key chain.

There’s no extra performance from its twin-turbo 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine, continuing to produce 227kW and 700Nm, driving all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Sadly, production is limited to just 12 full cars, and buyers in Japan have to apply through a lottery scheme to secure one of the dozen vehicles, which are priced from 9,380,800 Yen ($95,420) each.

Alternatively, Toyota Auto Body will also sell 12 sets of the Rally Raid parts as an accessories package, which too are limited to a lottery system and priced from 1,244,100 Yen ($12,650) without the suspension upgrades, and 1,511,400 Yen ($15,375) with them.

Toyota has no plans to offer the LandCruiser 300 Series Rally Raid outside of Japan, with Australian buyers having to turn to the aftermarket for similar upgrades.