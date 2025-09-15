When Formula 1 moved away from V8 engines and adopted its still-current turbocharged V6 hybrids for the 2014 season, fans bemoaned not only the lack of noise but the sound of the new powertrains.

Though many improvements have been made, the V6 hybrids are far from the aural pleasures of their V8 predecessors – which were criticised as not sounding as good as the V10s before them, or the V12 previously, and so on.

The move to hybrids came at a time when the technology was hard to find on many road cars, and before it had truly been explored as a performance addition, rather than just fuel-saving assistance.

Sure, the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 were arguably the greatest hypercars of their time, but no one adored them because of their hybrid engines – they were loved because they sounded good with V8 engines, and were damn quick.

Now, more than a decade on, the world understands what hybrids are and appreciates them. Modern hybrids are ultra efficient and can be rapidly fast, with the instant torque of electric motors providing more tangible joy than the sound of an engine.

But that’s not what Formula 1 should be about, and certain parts of the market are showing it.

Numerous brands have recently wound back plans to go electric or even hybrid in their lineups, while others are reversing course after downsizing from bigger engines to hybrid-assisted powertrains.

A classic example is the Mercedes-AMG C63. Long the performance entry-point of the range, it gave buyers the ability to get in a quick V8-powered sedan for relatively low money.

In recent years it downsized to a four-cylinder engine with hybrid assistance, making it faster on paper than the V8, but without the theatrics and feel. This has been reflected in a downturn in demand, prompting AMG insiders to say the brand will bring back the V8.

Looking outside the F1-based world to the US, Ram has well and truly discovered the value of the V8, having discontinued the Hemi in its best-selling 1500 pickup, and replacing it with a more potent twin-turbo straight-six.

Only a few months ago the brand’s new boss decided to bring back the Hemi V8 and offer it alongside the six-cylinder engine, despite the fan favourite engine offering less outputs and worse fuel economy.

Next year’s Formula 1 regulations are set to provide a major shake-up with considerable changes to the current 1.6-litre V6 engines and their related hybrid systems, with a maximum power output of 400kW and 350kW, respectively.

That’s a huge difference compared to the current circa-630kW engines and 120kW hybrid systems, with a greater onus being placed on electrical energy.

Like it was back in 2014, this is a reflection of the way the road car industry is heading, and is arguably closer to the hybrid technology now available in showrooms.

However, restricting manufacturers to V6 engines is an uninspired choice, and creates concerns about the next generation of F1 cars.

Will we once again see them significantly quieter? Will they sound worse than before?

Personally, I think the current generation of F1 cars lack in very few areas, but the noise factor is something the rusted-on supporters like myself miss the most.

The Netflix generation of fans have been a revelation for the sport, but just imagine if the sport was as popular as it is now when that change was made between 2013 and 2014. How would the far larger, and much broader fanbase have reacted?

Though Formula 1 is taking the path of following where the car industry wants to go, it should follow the lead of what its marque brands are doing by embracing cool engines such as V8s.

This is an area where the World Endurance Championship – and by extension IMSA – have excelled with their most recent rule sets.

By having a set power output for the hybrid portion of the powertrain but allowing free reign for the engine, the grid is full of multiple interpretations of the rules – from turbocharged V6s to V8s and even V12s.

This is one of the factors behind endurance racing’s recent renaissance, and it’s a rare instance of one of the FIA’s ‘lesser’ categories showing F1 that it could learn some new tricks.

Unfortunately, with the combustion engine on life support in many markets and due to become extinct in European showrooms by 2035, it’s unlikely we’ll see Formula 1 move any further away from electric power in its next rule sets – but a fan can dream.