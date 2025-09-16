When the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid C63 AMG was revealed, Mercedes made it clear that – on paper – it was superior to its twin-turbo V8 predecessor, being faster while using less fuel.

Customers haven’t seen things the same way, as demand for the highly strung four-pot super sedan has dropped, leading to Mercedes-AMG looking at how it can boost sales once more.

While a new V8 engine is in the works and expected to power the upcoming CLE63, Mercedes-AMG board member for sales and marketing, Mattias Geisen, told Auto Express the bent-eight likely won’t come back to the C63 – though it may not stick with the four-pot.

“We will have some options where we had a four-cylinder, which will also be available as a six-cylinder going forward,” Geisen said.

“There may or may not be a hybrid, it might be pure-ICE (internal combustion engine), maybe. We’ll let you know when we’re there.”

The most natural step up for the C63, should it move to a six-cylinder engine, would be to adopt the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the larger E53 AMG. This move has previously been touted by other European publications.

The E53’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six makes 330kW and 560Nm on its own, and the addition of a 120kW and 480Nm electric motor to its nine-speed automatic transmission brings total outputs up to 450kW and 750Nm.

That’s still less than the current hybrid C63 AMG’s 500kW and 1020Nm total outputs, though the petrol engine itself produces 350kW and 545Nm. Its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 predecessor could make 375kW and 750Nm, and also weighed almost 400kg less.

Mercedes has previously admitted to losing customers following the move from V8 to four-cylinder power, with AMG boss Michael Schiebe saying the more capable car isn’t as popular.

“We see that some of our very loyal customers struggle a bit with the concept. Of course, no doubt we have also lost some customers who are just into V8s,” Mr Schiebe said to Car.

“You need to really drive this car. It’s a very convincing product.

“The C63 is a very important car in our portfolio. It used to be, it is and it will be. We decided with the current version to really go for the latest technology. We wanted something new and that’s why we put the F1 powertrain into a street-legal car.

“We jumped far ahead with this technology, but we should have explained the technology more to our salespeople and customers. We will continue to do that and further improve,” the executive added.

“There is a German saying, ‘You never have a second chance at a first impression.’ Maybe we missed out on the first impression, but if you have the opportunity, I’m sure you will be convinced of the technology.”

Previous reports of the C63 AMG’s V8 revival have also been shot down, despite a new V8 engine being in development.