With ongoing maintenance costs a key factor in buying a new car, a handful of brands have introduced free or reduced-price servicing offers throughout September and beyond.

Both Chery and its offshoot Omoda Jaecoo have launched limited-time free servicing offers across certain models, saving owners up to more than $2000 across the capped-price period of ownership.

For Chery, its offer is available for examples of the Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid and Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid delivered between September 15 and October 31, covering the first five services across five years or 75,000km, whichever comes first.

Omoda Jaecoo’s offer is applicable to all versions of the Jaecoo J7, Jaecoo J8 and Omoda 9, and covers the same service period, however vehicles must be purchased by September 30.

Model Service price saving Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid $1595 Chery Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid $1595 Jaecoo J7 FWD $1725 Jaecoo J7 AWD $1925 Jaecoo J7 Super Hybrid $1895 Jaecoo J8 FWD $1725 Jaecoo J8 AWD $2025 Omoda 9 Super Hybrid $1895

In addition to the limited-time servicing offer, Omoda Jaecoo has ‘Future Price Promise’ in Australia, providing “eligible customers with a guaranteed minimum future value for their vehicle at the time of purchase”. Unlike offers from other brands, this is not dependent on financing the car.

The Chery brands aren’t the only ones to introduce service-based offers in September.

Xpeng, which sells the G6 electric SUV, is also offering five years of free servicing, valued at $2064 and valid until the end of the month.

BYD too is offering a $2000 dealership credit for buyers of the Shark 6 plug-in hybrid ute and Sealion 7 electric SUV, which can be used towards servicing, accessories or charging solutions. This offer ends at the conclusion of September.