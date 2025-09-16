KGM – better known by its former name SsangYong – looks set to launch a new duab-cab ute with turbo-diesel power.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, the South Korean brand showed off the new ute, which adopts a radically different design to the current Musso dual-cab.

With inverted L-shaped headlights and five grille slots, its front-end design is more akin to its Torres and Actyon SUV stablemates, though there’s also an element of the Ford Ranger and even Mitsubishi Triton in its design.

Its side profile shows what appears to be ample ground clearance and side steps, plus integrated roof racks on top.

A long rear tub with decent overhang features at the rear, as does a stamped ‘KGM’ logo on the tailgate, flanked by vertical LED brake lights.

According to Autospy the new ute is codenamed the Q300, as a successor to the current Q200 model.

While the current Australian Musso is sold in South Korea as the Rexton Sports, it’s understood the upcoming ute could adopt the Musso name globally, given its recent spinning off as a KGM sub-brand for such vehicles.

KGM has already revealed plans to launch a Musso EV, which is understood to be underpinned by the electric platform of the Torres EVX, and be more lifestyle than work oriented.

In the case of the upcoming KGM Musso Q300, it’s believed to continue with turbo-diesel power, like the vast majority of the best-selling utes in Australia and numerous other markets where the current model is sold.

It’s not yet known how the powertrain could differ from that of the current Musso, which features a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, producing 133kW and 400Nm.

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, while a braked towing capacity of 3500kg is standard across the range.