In 2023 Ferrari returned to the top level of competition in the World Endurance Championship, and took an unexpected win at Le Mans, with its #51 499P Hypercar breaking a Toyota stranglehold on the French endurance classic.

Two years on, that winning car of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi has been honoured with a new ‘Piloti Ferrari’ version of the 296 Speciale road car, made via the Italian marque’s ‘Tailor Made’ program.

Unveiled at the Circuit de la Sarthe over the weekend, it’s exclusively available “for clients involved in Ferrari’s official sporting activities – both competitive and non-competitive”, and takes visual inspiration from the 499P racer.

That includes the Hypercar’s predominantly Rosso Scuderia red livery with Giallo Modena yellow stripe highlights, an Italian flag on the lower front bumper, as well as the winning number #51.

Customers can opt for other colours such as Blu Tour De France (blue), Nero Daytona (black), and Argento Nürburgring (silver), while the racing number can also be customised.

Inside the racing seats are upholstered in thermoformed black Alcantara, while the inserts are claimed to be inserts made from the same fireproof fabric used for the official drivers’ suits. Customisable interior details include the displayed racing number and metal footwell surface.

Ferrari hasn’t yet detailed whether it’ll feature any technical differences to the 296 Speciale A, which was revealed in April as the fastest version of its most accessible supercar.

Its twin-turbo V6 engine and plug-in hybrid system produces 515kW and 755Nm normally – up from 488kW and 735Nm – or 648kW in qualifying mode, which means a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds.

The Speciale A is also 60kg lighter than the base 296, thanks to weight-saving measures including 499P-inspired excess metal shavings from the 296 Speciale A’s engine block and crankcase. It tips the scales at just 1410kg.

It’s not yet known whether the 296 Speciale with Piloti Ferrari can be ordered with the 2024 Le Mans winning #50’s livery, nor the #83’s which won overnight.

Of course, Ferrari already offers a version of the 499P which can be bought, the 499P Modificata. Unveiled in 2023, it’s a modified version of the WEC racer, becoming the ultimate track day weapon.