Maserati is sending at least one of its rare MCXtrema track cars to Australia, after a local buyer took delivery of the MC20/MCPura-based weapon in Italy.

Just 62 examples of the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6-powered Maserati MCXtrema will be built, with the brand hailing the first – but potentially not the last – Australian customer picking up their car from the Modena headquarters.

Set to arrive here in 2026, the secretive customer’s delivery comes just over two years after the MCXtrema was unveiled in August 2023, becoming the most hardcore iteration of the MC20 (now the MCPura) yet.

Weighing about 1300kg, the track car is powered by an uprated version of the ‘Nettuno’ engine from the MCPura, producing 540kW and 730Nm, up 77kW on the road car.

A racing-spec six-speed sequential transaxle has replaced the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic in the MCPura, while a mechanical limited-slip differential also features.

Under the skin it’s a heavy revision on the sports car, with a new double-wishbone suspension system, four-way racing dampers, adjustable anti-roll bars and dampers attached to the carbon-fibre monocoque.

Bringing the MCXtrema to a stop is a set of carbon-fibre brakes, while its centre-lock 18-inch aerodynamic wheels are shod in sticky slick tyres.

Of course its bodywork is also a major revision on the road-going sports car, featuring more downforce-generating elements all round to keep it stuck to the ground.

The buyer of this particular example specced it in a blue-and-white colour scheme, with its Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Nobile finish reminiscent of the MC12 supercar of the 2000s.

Inside the cabin has been stripped out to now house racing seats and a roll cage.

Maserati hasn’t detailed how much it cost owners to order and customise their MCXtremas (all of which have been snapped up), however a figure in the $1 million region is likely.

For context, the new MCPura is priced from $450,000 before on-road costs in coupe form, and $520,000 plus on-roads for the Cielo convertible.