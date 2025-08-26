The Mazda CX-60 hasn’t been the sales success the Japanese marque would’ve hoped for, with the more premium focused SUV trailing well behind its similarly sized CX-5 sibling.

Instead, it’s been closer in sales to even more premium products such as the BMW X3, prompting Mazda to make a change and introducing a new range of cut-price variants to the local lineup.

Joining the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid (P50e), plus six-cylinder petrol (G40e) and diesel (D50e) CX-60s is the new G25 powertrain, though it’s a familiar addition.

The 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine is the same as what the P50e gets, just without electrical assistance. Producing 138kW and 250Nm, drive is exclusively sent to the rear wheels via a “recently refined” – after previous criticisms – eight-speed automatic transmission.

Compared to the CX-60 G40e, which features a 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted turbocharged 3.3-litre six-cylinder engine, the new G25 grade makes 71kW and 200Nm less, and also misses out on all-wheel drive.

Claimed fuel consumption of 7.5L/100km is also 0.1L/100km more than the six-cylinder, despite the latter’s higher outputs, extra two driven wheels and added weight.

However, the new entry-level powertrain comes at a significantly reduced cost. Starting from $44,240 before on-road costs in CX-60 Pure guise, it’s $6000 less expensive than the equivalent G40e and $6000 less than the D50e.

That price puts it roughly between the CX-5 Touring’s front-wheel drive ($42,600) and all-wheel drive ($45,100) grades, despite the smaller SUV offering 2kW and 2Nm more from its identical 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine.

A drive-away offer of $47,990 is also available for the CX-60 G25 Pure in all states and territories, except Western Australia where it is $48,990.

This price difference between the new G25 and the G40e petrol and D50e diesel continues across the board, with the four-cylinder CX-60 Evolve priced from $49,240 plus on-road costs, while the Touring is priced from $52,240 before on-roads.

Despite the CX-60 G25 not being available in GT or Azami grades like the G40e, D50e and P50e, Mazda expects it to account for one-third of the model’s annual sales tally.

“Mazda Australia has always prioritised providing unrivalled value and choice for our consumers, and the addition of the G25 to the CX-60 range is no exception,” managing director Vinesh Bhindi said in a media statement.

“A proven powerplant, elegant Kodo design and a suite of standard inclusions at an extremely compelling price point fully enhance consumer accessibility”.

Order books for the Mazda CX-60 G25 are now open, with deliveries due to start in September.