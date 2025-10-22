The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen was always intended as a utilitarian vehicle, though in recent years it has largely become a status symbol, thanks to AMG’s modifications in G63 guise.

It’s hard to look past the G63 when shopping for big, burly SUVs, thanks mostly to its menacing side-exit exhaust pipes which allow its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 to bark at passers-by – mostly on inner-city streets.

Because of this, the AMG G63 has developed a reputation for being a road-going showpony, rather than giving buyers the true off-road ability lesser equipped G-Wagens have been famed for.

That may no longer be the case though, with Mercedes-AMG today launching the G63 Offroad Pro, aimed at proving the SUV is still capable of getting the job done off the beaten track.

Priced from $383,900 plus on-road costs, it’s $15,500 more than the existing G63, and $169,000 dearer than the turbo-diesel Benz G450d Offroad.

So what do you get for the extra money?

Under the skin, AMG’s active ride control system is now fitted as standard, including Offroad Pro-specific larger shock pistons, pressure reservoirs and bespoke damper settings. The active hydraulic roll stabilisation system also remains, as does the G63’s three differential locks.

Two drive modes have been added: AMG Traction Pro (with seven adjustable braking torque settings), and AMG Active Balance Control (offering three stages of adjustable roll stiffness).

Cosmetically, the flared guards are no longer filled with 22-inch wheels, with the Offroad Pro downsizing to 20-inch, twin five-spoke alloys, painted matte black and shod in all-terrain tyres made specifically for Mercedes-AMG.

To help keep the paint clean, the G63 also gets rear mud flaps, while a roof luggage rack is also fitted, complete with continuous aluminium plates and a rear ladder.

Inside, a set of rubber floor mats have been fitted in the cabin and boot, while AMG’s Nappa leather-upholstered Performance steering wheel also features alongside standard equipment such as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreens, augmented reality navigation, and a single-pane sunroof, among others.

Orders are now open for the Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad Pro across Australia.