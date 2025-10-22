Renault Australia has today confirmed it will launch the Scenic E-Tech in local showrooms before 2026, with arrivals due within the next two months.

Marking a return for the Scenic nameplate for the first time in 15 years, it’s now an electric SUV, having been revived overseas in 2023 on the same platform as the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya.

“Earlier this year we announced Renault Australia would introduce six new or updated models over the next 18 months,” Renault Australia general manager Glen Sealey said in a media release.

“The Renault Scenic E-Tech is just the start of our revitalisation program and we are delighted to be able to introduce this award-winning car in Australia.

“In a sea of ‘same-same’ SUVs, the Renault Scenic E-Tech stands out for its French flair, cutting edge design, and easy-to-use technology.

“We will have more to share about the Renault Scenic E-Tech closer to local showroom arrivals.”

Renault Australia is yet to lock in pricing and specifications for the Scenic E-Tech, which is offered overseas with a choice of three model grades, and two nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery and electric motor combinations.

In Europe, the Scenic E-Tech ‘Standard’ range is powered by a front electric motor, producing 125kW and 280Nm. It is fed by a 60kWh battery, with a claimed driving range of 430km on the WLTP lab test cycle.

The ‘High Range’ meanwhile steps up to a 160kW and 300Nm electric motor, an 87kWh battery, and an increased driving range of 625km.

Renault’s shorter-range Scenic E-Tech can be charged at up to 130kW, while the extended range version can accept up to 150kW.

Measuring 4470mm long, 1864mm wide and 1565mm tall on a 2785mm wheelbase, it’s approximately 130mm shorter, 1mm narrower and 120mm lower to the ground than a Toyota RAV4, despite its wheelbase being 95mm longer.

It’s an unfamiliar setting inside, with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen lifted from the Megane E-Tech.

Running on Renault’s OpenR Link system, it adopts Google built-in.

With the rear seats up, Renault claims the Scenic E-Tech’s boot has a volume of 545 litres, increasing to 1670 litres when folded.

It is expected to undercut the Megane E-Tech when it comes to Australia, meaning the Renault Scenic E-Tech could be priced under $50,000 before on-road costs.