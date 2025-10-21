Toyota’s constant refinements of the GR Corolla are set to lead to a tweaked model for 2026, confirmed to come to Australia early next year.

As reported last month, Toyota has made a handful of running changes to the current production version of the GR Corolla, using lessons learned from its entries in Japan’s Super Taikyu Series.

The biggest change is the application of more structural adhesive in its construction, increasing by almost 70 per cent from 18.8 metres worth to 32.7 metres.

Toyota says the extra adhesive had been “applied primarily around the vehicle underbody and rear wheel wells to better deal with the intense vertical and lateral G-forces generated when driving hard”, adding “the improved chassis rigidity furthers the connection felt between driver and car, whether pushing its limits or simply in day-to-day driving situations”.

In addition to the body structure changes, the GR Corolla will also get a high-engine-speed-activated cool air duct, drawing in air from the grille to reduce engine and intake temperature.

The final tweak to the GR Corolla’s existing equipment isn’t based on performance, rather the experience of driving the hot hatch, with its JBL sound system gaining a speaker in the form of a powerful subwoofer, as well as a revised Active Noise Control (noise cancellation) system.

Toyota has also added an Active Sound Control program, piping the engine sounds into the cabin, while also creating synthesised burbles and bangs. The system is available in three modes, linked to the relevant drive mode.

There’s no change to the GR Corolla’s turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine, which continues to produce 221kW and 400Nm. A choice of a six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmission will remain.

Toyota is set to announce pricing closer to the updated GR Corolla’s arrival in early 2026.

Currently, the manual GR Corolla is priced from $67,990 plus on-roads, while the automatic is $70,490 before on-road costs.