Everything old is new again, and the Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic concept goes further back than the brand has gone before, in an effort to preview its future.

No, it’s not the new Batmobile or the ride of a German baddie in a film noir, the Vision Iconic is meant to provide a look at what Mercedes-Benz will do with its design in the coming years, as well as showcase the technology it has on hand.

With deep inspiration from the brand’s long-standing heritage, perhaps the biggest stand-out is the massive grille, a modern interpretation on the chrome grille from Mercedes past, such as the W108 and W111.

However, like the recently revealed GLC EV, this is an illuminated unit, allowing it to shine bright even when the sun has gone away, with lights helping keep not only the grille but the three-pointed star bonnet ornament lit at all times.

The massive grille is flanked by two relatively slim headlights, incorporating the three-pointed star in their signature, reflecting a number of recent Mercedes-Benz concepts and production models.

These standout elements are contrasted by the smooth Art Deco-inspired exterior shape, in this case finished in a high-gloss, deep black paint which hides whatever few imperfections there are in the design.

A smooth side profile leads back to a minimalist rear end, with two slim tail lights sitting above a simple but cohesive bumper design, and below a relatively small boot opening.

It’s a similar blast from the past inside, where a four-spoke steering wheel and transparent dashboard look straight out of a classic novel about the future, though there’s something ultra-modern beneath the handcrafted straw marquetry-clad floor.

Mercedes claims this concept comes standard with ‘Level 2’ autonomous driving technology – similar to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving, where the driver behind the steering wheel must remain ready to take control – though it says Vision Iconic could be prepared for a ‘Level 4’ system.

“After entering the freeway and activating the Level 4 system, the driver could use the time to relax without having to deal with traffic at all,” Mercedes-Benz said in a media release.

“It would be also possible and permissible to take a nap or get comfortable while streaming the latest trending video including an immersive sound and ambient light experience. The car becomes a luxurious lounge.

“After arriving at the destination, relaxed and refreshed, one would step out of Vision Iconic and let the Mercedes handle the rest. With the highly automated parking feature utilising the car’s sophisticated sensor architecture, Mercedes-Benz gives its customers back time, since no driver is needed for parking.”

This technology is enabled in part through the use of steer-by-wire technology, seen on an increasing number of vehicles, where there is no physical connection between the steering wheel and the rack which turns the tyres.

Mercedes has also put additional technology into the Vision Iconic concept which you can’t see, including solar modules in the paint which can generate energy, theoretically allowing the battery to be charged when the car is in the sun.

“When applied to the entire vehicle surface of the Iconic Vision, additional range could be harnessed from the sun, depending on geographical location and local conditions.

“As an example, an area of 11 square metres (equivalent to the surface of a mid-size SUV) could produce energy for up to 12,000 kilometres a year under ideal conditions.”

Of course Mercedes-Benz is coy on whether the Vision Iconic will ever make it to production, though its design language is expected to at least inspire future models.

“Inspired by the golden era of automotive design of the 1930s, this show car embodies the pure essence of Mercedes-Benz,” said chief design officer, Gordon Wagener.

“With its seemingly hood giving it a majestic presence, sculptural flowing lines, and a touch of Art Deco, it rises to become a true icon of automotive beauty.

The interior with its continuous bench seat and the elegant rear, evoking memories of the legendary 300 SL. Our Vision Iconic is more than just an automobile – it is a sculpture in motion, a homage to timeless elegance, and a statement for the future.

“The symbiosis of traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology, and an unmistakable design language makes it the ultimate expression of value, prestige, and grace: the most beautiful, most prestigious kind of thing.”