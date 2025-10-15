In less than two months we’ll get to see the highly anticipated successor to the Lexus LFA, with Toyota finally confirming a reveal date for the new sports car.

Set to be unveiled on December 5, the new flagship will occupy the spot once held by the V10 powered LFA, but it’s not yet known just what it’s set to launch as.

Reports have suggested it’ll either be a standalone Toyota model – likely called the GR Super Sports – or be the Lexus LFR, though both cars are understood to be identical in almost every other aspect.

Regardless of what the upcoming model is, the inclusion of both the LFA plus the Toyota 2000GT in the teaser images suggests this will be a flagship for the entire model range.

Conflicting reports have previously circulated, claiming that Toyota would either launch its own road-going version of the GR GT3 – its new racing contender – or leave the production car to luxury brand Lexus, badged as the LFR.

Both the racer and road-going car will be powered by twin-turbo V8 engines, though the street version will reportedly feature a hybrid system, unsurprising given Toyota’s dominance in the market.

Previous reports have said the Toyota GR Super Sport would make its debut towards the end of this year and roll out into showrooms in early 2026, coinciding with when the GT3 racing version takes to the track.

However, in August Japanese publication Best Car reported word from insider sources that the road car is facing an extended wait.

“Deliveries of the GT3 will begin at the end of 2025 as planned, but the road version will be delayed,” the source told the outlet.

While the report didn’t list a reason for the delay, it claimed the later rollout could lead to Toyota’s sports car flagship suffering a power decrease, as it may have to comply with stricter emissions regulations.

Despite the road car potentially launching after the GT3 racing version, Toyota will still be allowed to take to the track with it. Most recently Aston Martin’s new Vantage started competing in GT3 guise before the road car was revealed.